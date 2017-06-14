版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Naked Brand Group reports Q1 loss per share $0.35

June 14 Naked Brand Group Inc

* Naked Brand Group announces first quarter 2018 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.35

* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐