BRIEF-Naked Brand, Maxim Group enter amendment no. 1 to at the market offering agreement

March 30 Naked Brand Group Inc

* Naked Brand Group Inc - on March 30, co and Maxim Group Llc entered into amendment no. 1 to at the market offering agreement

* Naked Brand Group - amendment, among other things, increases number of shares that may be sold in atm offering to aggregate of $5.5 million - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2okTQMr)