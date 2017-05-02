版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 18:18 BJT

BRIEF-Nam Tai Property Q1 EPS $0.05

May 2 Nam Tai Property Inc

* Nam tai property inc. Reports q1 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Effective may 1, 2017, mr. Julian lin will be appointed as chief executive officer of company

* Nam tai property-currently derive majority of income from rental and interest income but rental income will cease after october 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
