BRIEF-Nanometrics says board appoints Robert Deuster as member

* Nanometrics Inc - on March 2, 2017, board of directors of co appointed Robert Deuster to serve as a member of Nanometrics board of directors

* Nanometrics Inc - concurrently with Robert Deuster's appointment, board increased size of board from six directors to seven directors