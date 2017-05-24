版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四

BRIEF-Nanometrics says CEO Timothy Stultz to retire

May 24 Nanometrics Inc

* Nanometrics announces retirement plans of ceo timothy stultz

* Nanometrics inc - ‍company has retained spencer stuart to identify a ceo successor​

* Nanometrics inc - stultz will continue as ceo until his successor is named Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
