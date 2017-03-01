版本:
2017年 3月 2日

BRIEF-Nanostring Technologies Q4 loss per share $0.55

March 2 Nanostring Technologies Inc

* Sees 2017 gross margin on product and service revenues in range of 57% to 58%

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-2.06, revenue view $107.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.55

* Q4 revenue rose 13 percent to $25.2 million

* Sees fy 2017 loss per share $2.51 to $2.69

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $100 million to $105 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
