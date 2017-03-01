BRIEF-Nanostring Technologies Q4 loss per share $0.55

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
March 2 Nanostring Technologies Inc
* Sees 2017 gross margin on product and service revenues in range of 57% to 58%
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-2.06, revenue view $107.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.55
* Q4 revenue rose 13 percent to $25.2 million
* Sees fy 2017 loss per share $2.51 to $2.69
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $100 million to $105 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.