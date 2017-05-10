BRIEF-Nanthealth Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.24

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Nanthealth Inc:
* Nanthealth reports 16% increase in 2017 first quarter total net revenue; saas revenue rose 11% and gps adoption continues to climb
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.24
* Q1 loss per share $0.34
* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent to $22.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $29.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)