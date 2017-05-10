BRIEF-Nanthealth Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.24

May 10 Nanthealth Inc:

* Nanthealth reports 16% increase in 2017 first quarter total net revenue; saas revenue rose 11% and gps adoption continues to climb

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.24

* Q1 loss per share $0.34

* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent to $22.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $29.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S