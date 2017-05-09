版本:
BRIEF-Nantkwest and Nantcell announce FDA authorization for Nant Cancer vaccine clinical trials

May 9 Nantkwest Inc

* Nantkwest and nantcell announce fda authorization for the nant cancer vaccine clinical trials, the first novel combination of innate and adaptive immunotherapy in patients with pancreatic cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
