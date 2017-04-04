版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-NantKwest and Viracta Therapeutics report series B financing

April 4 NantKwest Inc:

* NantKwest and Viracta Therapeutics announce series b financing and immunotherapy partnership

* NantKwest - co, Viracta Therapeutics announced initial closing of a series b preferred financing round of up to $18.4 million with co as lead investor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐