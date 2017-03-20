版本:
BRIEF-Nantkwest announces FDA grant of orphan drug designation

March 20 Nantkwest Inc:

* Nantkwest announces FDA grant of orphan drug designation for the company's ank natural killer cell therapy in merkel cell carcinoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
