BRIEF-Napec Inc reports Q1 earnings $0.01 per share

May 10 Napec Inc
* Napec Inc reports results for the first quarter of 2017
* Revenues for Q1 of 2017 were $109.4 million, up 18.0 pct from $92.6 million a year earlier
* Napec concluded Q1 of 2017 with net earnings of $594,000 or $0.01 per share
* As at March 31, 2017, Napec had a backlog of $563 million, up from $467 million as at March 31, 2016
* "Napec remains confident to see revenue growth in fiscal 2017"
* Napec - Q1 revenue increase reflects addition of percent's activities in construction, maintenance & repair of natural gas networks
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit