版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 22:23 BJT

BRIEF-Napo Pharmaceuticals signs agreement with Alamo Pharma Services

Feb 28 Napo Pharmaceuticals :

* Signed an agreement with Alamo Pharma Services, Inc.

* Deal for establishment and management of a national sales team for Mytesi

* Napo pharmaceuticals signs agreement with Alamo Pharma Services to launch national sales force for Mytesi

* Co and Jaguar estimate potential u.s. Market for Mytesi to be about $100 million in gross annual sales

* Co and Jaguar forecast that Mytesi will generate approximately $7.0 million in net sales in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐