BRIEF-Nasdaq and Borse Dubai sign market technology deal

BRIEF-Colony Northstar says board authorized redemption of preferred stock
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
Feb 21 Nasdaq Inc
* Nasdaq and Borse Dubai sign landmark market technology deal
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* shareholders approved dissolution and liquidation of fund at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane