BRIEF-Nasdaq announces advertising contract exchange

March 14 Nasdaq Inc:

* Nasdaq Inc -announces world's first guaranteed advertising contract exchange - NYIAX (New York Interactive Advertising Exchange)

* Nasdaq Inc - NYIAX will be first exchange to be deployed in cloud and also run on blockchain technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
