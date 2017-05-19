版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 01:55 BJT

BRIEF-Nasdaq Nordic Market says is currently experiencing delays with index expiration values for OMXS30

May 19 Nasdaq Nordic Market:

* says are currently experiencing delays with index expiration values for OMXS30 Source bit.ly/2q4nWDx
