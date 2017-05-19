BRIEF-Nasdaq Nordic Market says is currently experiencing delays with index expiration values for OMXS30

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard
* Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard
May 19 Nasdaq Nordic Market:
* says are currently experiencing delays with index expiration values for OMXS30 Source bit.ly/2q4nWDx
* Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs due to fall hazard
* Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
* Dudley, Rosengren comments lift U.S. dollar (Updates with European market close)