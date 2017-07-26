FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天内
BRIEF-Nasdaq Q2 GAAP shr $0.87; Q2 non-GAAP shr $1.02; adds John Rainey to board
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
深度分析
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 中午11点38分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Nasdaq Q2 GAAP shr $0.87; Q2 non-GAAP shr $1.02; adds John Rainey to board

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc

* Nasdaq inc q2 gaap earnings per share $0.87; q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.02; q2 revenue up 8 percent to $602 million

* Nasdaq inc says non-gaap operating expenses were $315 million in q2, up $15 million from $300 million in q2 of 2016

* Nasdaq - lowering 2017 non-gaap operating expense guidance to $1,260 million to $1,290 million, versus prior 2017 expense guidance of $1,260 million to $1,300 million

* Nasdaq inc - as of june 30, achieved $60 million in annualized run-rate cost synergies; also identified $10 million to $20 million in additional synergies

* Nasdaq inc announces addition of john rainey to board of directors; rainey is evp and cfo of paypal holdings inc

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $597.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below