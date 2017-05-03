版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Nasdaq reports April U.S. equity options volume of 113 mln contracts

May 3 Nasdaq Inc

* Reports April U.S. Equity options volume of 113 million of contracts versus 75 million of contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
