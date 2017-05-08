BRIEF-Nasdaq Stockholm orders Oscar Properties to pay fine of SEK 410,000

May 8 NASDAQ INC

* DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE OF NASDAQ STOCKHOLM HAS IMPOSED A FINE ON OSCAR PROPERTIES AMOUNTING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES, CORRESPONDING TO AN AMOUNT OF SEK 410,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)