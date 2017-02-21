版本:
BRIEF-Nasdaq Stockholm to delist Petrotarg AB

Feb 21 Nasdaq Inc:

* The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that the shares of Petrotarg AB are to be delisted from trading on Nasdaq First North

* Last day of trading for Petrotarg will be March 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
