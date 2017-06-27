BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets final ANDA approval for azacitidine for injection

BRIEF-Southwest to cease operations in Varadero, Santa Clara in Cuba
* Press release - Southwest Airlines to consolidate Cuba service with focus on Havana
June 27 Natco Pharma Ltd:
* Says Natco receives final approval for generic azacitidine for injection for USA market
* Natco and marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. (BPI) plan to launch this product in the USA market in near future
* Vidaza is a prescription anti-cancer chemotherapy drug that is indicated to treat myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) Source text: (bit.ly/2tgILS3) Further company coverage:
June 28 Fred's Inc, which is buying stores from Rite Aid as part of the company's deal to be acquired by Walgreens, said its board adopted a shareholder rights plan in light of "increased trading activity" ahead of a decision on the deal.
* Hasbro Inc - monopoly brand from Hasbro and Nintendo announced launch of monopoly gamer edition game