版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 11:58 BJT

BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets final ANDA approval for azacitidine for injection

June 27 Natco Pharma Ltd:

* Says Natco receives final approval for generic azacitidine for injection for USA market

* Natco and marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. (BPI) plan to launch this product in the USA market in near future

* Vidaza is a prescription anti-cancer chemotherapy drug that is indicated to treat myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) Source text: (bit.ly/2tgILS3) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐