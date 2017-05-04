版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Natera announces the appointment of Gail Marcus as member of the board of directors

May 4 Natera Inc:

* Natera announces the appointment of gail marcus as member of the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
