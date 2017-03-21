版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三

BRIEF-Natera on March 15 board increased authorized size of board to 9 members

March 21 Natera Inc:

* Natera Inc- on March 15 board increased authorized size of board to nine members - sec filing

* Natera Inc - on March 15, 2017 board appointed Gail Marcus to serve as a member of board, effective immediately, to fill such vacancy Source text (bit.ly/2naSxRm) Further company coverage:
