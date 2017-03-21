BRIEF-Natera on March 15 board increased authorized size of board to 9 members

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Natera Inc:
* Natera Inc- on March 15 board increased authorized size of board to nine members - sec filing
* Natera Inc - on March 15, 2017 board appointed Gail Marcus to serve as a member of board, effective immediately, to fill such vacancy Source text (bit.ly/2naSxRm) Further company coverage:
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing