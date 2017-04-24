版本:
BRIEF-Nathan Cummings Foundation-urge Southern Co's shareholders to vote against directors Steven Specker and Dale Klein

April 24 Southern Co

* Nathan cummings foundation-urge southern co's shareholders to vote against directors steven specker and dale klein at co's may 24, 2017 annual meeting

* Nathan cummings foundation - also urge southern co's shareholders to vote against item 3 to approve executive compensation - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2p9popq Further company coverage:
