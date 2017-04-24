BRIEF-Nathan Cummings Foundation-urge Southern Co's shareholders to vote against directors Steven Specker and Dale Klein

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
April 24 Southern Co
* Nathan cummings foundation-urge southern co's shareholders to vote against directors steven specker and dale klein at co's may 24, 2017 annual meeting
* Nathan cummings foundation - also urge southern co's shareholders to vote against item 3 to approve executive compensation - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2p9popq Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.