BRIEF-National Bank Holdings announces acquisition of Peoples Inc

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 National Bank Holdings Corp
* National bank holdings corporation announces the acquisition of peoples, inc.
* National bank holdings corp- expect transaction will be "strongly accretive and will accelerate nbh's trajectory toward our financial targets"
* National bank holdings corp - transaction adds approximately $865 million of assets, $483 million of loans held for investment and $719 million of deposits
* National bank holdings corp - expects transaction to result in high-teens accretion to earnings per share in first full year of operations
* National bank holdings says as per terms, peoples shareholders will get about $36.3 million of cash and about 3.4 million shares of nbh common stock
* National bank holdings corp - - peoples will divest or wind down its national mortgage business, operated out of its kansas-based peoples bank by the end of 2017
* National bank holdings corp - expects transaction to have a less than 5% dilution to tangible book value with an earn back period of less than 3 years
* National bank holdings corp says transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of each company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)