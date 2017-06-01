版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 2日 星期五 06:23 BJT

BRIEF-National Bank of Canada announces increase to NVCC preferred share issue

June 1 National Bank Of Canada

* National bank of canada- ‍size of offering has been increased to 16 million shares for gross proceeds of $400 million​

* National bank of canada- ‍announces increase to nvcc preferred share issue​

* National bank of canada - ‍underwriters have exercised their option to purchase an additional 4 million series 38 preferred shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
