版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 01:48 BJT

BRIEF-National bank of Canada, Fonds de solidarite FTQ, Fondaction CSN, CRCD to invest $200 mln in La Coop federee

June 28 La Coop federee:

* La Coop Fédérée - National Bank of Canada, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Fondaction CSN, CRCD are investing $200 million in La Coop fédérée Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐