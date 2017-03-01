BRIEF-National bank Q1 diluted earnings per share $1.34

March 1 National Bank Of Canada

* National bank reports its results for the first quarter of 2017

* National bank of canada - diluted earnings per share stood at $1.34 in q1 of 2017

* National bank of canada - first-quarter diluted earnings per share excluding specified items stood at $1.35

* National bank of canada says common equity tier 1 ratio under basel iii at q1-end 10.6 percent versus 10.1 percent at end of last quarter

* Qtrly total revenues c$1.63 billion versus $1.29 billion

* Q1 revenue view c$1.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view c$1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S