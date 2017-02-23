BRIEF-National CineMedia Q4 earnings per share $0.24

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 National CineMedia Inc
* National CineMedia Inc reports results for fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.24
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $445 million to $465 million
* Q4 revenue $142.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.6 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* National CineMedia Inc says board of directors has authorized company's regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock
* National CineMedia Inc says for 2017, expects total revenue to be down 0.5% to up 4% and adjusted OIBDA is expected to be down 2% to up 4% from full year 2016
* National CineMedia Inc says expects total revenue in range of $445.0 million to $465.0 million for full year 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $477.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.