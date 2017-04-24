版本:
2017年 4月 25日

BRIEF-National Commerce Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.45

April 24 National Commerce Corp:

* National commerce corporation announces first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* National Commerce Corp - net interest margin (taxable equivalent) of 4.18pct for Q1 of 2017, compared to 3.99pct for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
