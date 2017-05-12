版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 20:53 BJT

BRIEF-National Energy Services Reunited Corp announces pricing of $210 mln IPO

May 12 National Energy Services Reunited Corp

* Announces pricing of $210,000,000 initial public offering

* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 21 million units at a price to public of $10.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
