BRIEF-National General Holdings Corp reports Q1 EPS $0.31

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 National General Holdings Corp
* National general holdings corp. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 revenue rose 36.1 percent to $1.056 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing