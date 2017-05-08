版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-National General Holdings Corp reports Q1 EPS $0.31

May 8 National General Holdings Corp

* National general holdings corp. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue rose 36.1 percent to $1.056 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐