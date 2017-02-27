BRIEF-National General Holdings Reports Q4 earnings of $0.28/shr

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 National General Holdings Corp
* National General Holdings Corp. reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Q4 revenue rose 31 percent to $985.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net written premium grew $122.4 million or 19.8% to $740.5 million
* National General Holdings Corp - qtrly overall combined ratio was 96.3% compared to 94.2% in prior year's quarter
* National General Holdings Corp - Q4 2016 operating earnings include approximately $13.7 million or $0.08 per share of losses related to hurricane matthew Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing