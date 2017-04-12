BRIEF-National Grid says headline FY results to show higher favourable timing in UK,U.S. businesses

April 12 National Grid Plc:
* Update on timing impacts for fiscal year 2016/17
* Updates its 2016/17 technical guidance for timing impacts
ahead of entering closed period on 18 april 2017.
* Group expects headline full-year results to reflect higher
favourable timing in both its uk and us businesses
* Over-Recoveries primarily relate to out-turn electricity
and gas volumes being different to anticipated volumes (e.g. Due
to weather)
* Additionally, us over-recoveries also benefit from
mandated state level collections.
* Net benefit to earnings per share in 2016/17 from timing
is now expected to be approximately 5p higher than previously
estimated
* Timing has no impact on long-term performance and this
incremental benefit will be returned to customers in future
years.
