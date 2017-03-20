版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 20日 星期一 18:54 BJT

BRIEF-National Health Investors buys 5 facilities for $61.8 mln

March 20 National Health Investors Inc

* National Health Investors Inc - purchases 5 memory care communities in texas and illinois for $61.8 million

* National Health Investors Inc - acquisition was funded by a draw on nhi's revolving credit facility. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
