版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 22:37 BJT

BRIEF-National Health Investors says may issue, sell shares of up to $400 mln from time to time

Feb 23 National Health Investors Inc:

* National Health Investors - says may issue and sell shares of common stock of up to $400.0 million by company from time to time - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mbovOs) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐