BRIEF-National Holdings posts Q2 earnings per share $0.31

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 National Holdings Corp
* National Holdings Corporation reports financial results for fiscal second quarter 2017
* Q2 revenue $51.9 million versus $42 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.31
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.