2017年 5月 16日

BRIEF-National Holdings posts Q2 earnings per share $0.31

May 16 National Holdings Corp

* National Holdings Corporation reports financial results for fiscal second quarter 2017

* Q2 revenue $51.9 million versus $42 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
