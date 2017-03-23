版本:
BRIEF-National Instruments appoints Karen Rapp as CFO

March 23 National Instruments Corp:

* National Instruments announces new chief financial officer

* National Instruments Corp - Karen Rapp is joining NI as its new chief financial officer (cfo) commencing on May 9

* National Instruments Corp - Rapp most recently worked as senior vice president of corporate development at NXP semiconductor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
