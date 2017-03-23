BRIEF-National Instruments appoints Karen Rapp as CFO

BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts reports Q1 adj earnings per share $1.60
* Advance auto parts reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
March 23 National Instruments Corp:
* National Instruments announces new chief financial officer
* National Instruments Corp - Karen Rapp is joining NI as its new chief financial officer (cfo) commencing on May 9
* National Instruments Corp - Rapp most recently worked as senior vice president of corporate development at NXP semiconductor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German authorities involved in raiding Daimler's offices as part of a probe into diesel pollution are talking to authorities in the United States, the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S