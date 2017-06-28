BRIEF-National Oilwell enters into credit agreement evidencing 5-yr unsecured revolving credit facility

June 28 National Oilwell Varco Inc:

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - on June 27, entered into a credit agreement evidencing a five year unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - pursuant to agreement, company may borrow an aggregate principal amount of up to $3.0 billion

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - has right to increase aggregate commitments under 2017 facility to $4.0 billion upon consent of only lenders holding any such increase

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - as result of entering into 2017 facility, on June 27, 2017, company terminated its credit agreement dated September 28, 2012

* National Oilwell Varco Inc - there were no termination penalties incurred by company in connection with termination of 2012 facility