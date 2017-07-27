BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco reports Q2 loss per share $0.20

July 27 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc

* National Oilwell Varco reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.14 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $1.76 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.78 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly rig systems generated revenues of $346 million, a decrease of 39 percent from q2 of 2016

* Backlog for capital equipment orders for rig systems at June 30, 2017 was $2.22 billion

* New orders during q2 for completion & production solutions were $501 million

* New orders during Q2 for rig systems were $124 million, representing a book-to-bill of 55 percent

* Backlog for capital equipment orders for completion & production solutions at June 30, 2017 was $881 million