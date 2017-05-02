BRIEF-National Retail Properties sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.48 to $2.52

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 National Retail Properties Inc:
* First quarter 2017 operating results and increase of lower end of 2017 guidance announced by National Retail Properties Inc
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.48 to $2.52
* National Retail Properties Inc - qtrly FFO per common share $ 0.53
* National Retail Properties Inc - qtrly core FFO per common share $ 0.60
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* National Retail Properties Inc - core ffo guidance for 2017 is $2.44 to $2.48 per share
* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* National Retail Properties Inc - Qtrly AFFO per common share $ 0.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.