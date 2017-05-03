版本:
BRIEF-National Storage Affiliates reports Q1 core FFO per share $0.29

May 3 National Storage Affiliates Trust

* National Storage Affiliates Trust reports first quarter 2017 results; net income increases $2.4 million; core ffo per share increases 16.0%; same store noi increases 9.1%; added eighth participating regional operator

* Q1 same store sales rose 6.6 percent

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.29

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
