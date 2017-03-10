BRIEF-National Western Life reports Q4 EPS $6.67

BRIEF-Stephen Baksa informs Sito Mobile interim CEO that newly constituted board acted to terminate his employment
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing
March 10 National Western Life Group Inc :
* National Western Life Group Inc announces 2016 full year and fourth quarter earnings
* Q4 operating earnings per share $6.21
* Q4 earnings per share $6.67
* Book value per share increased to $473.53 as of December 31, 2016 from $443.32 as of December 31, 2015
* Qtrly total revenues $184.5 million versus $180.6 million
WASHINGTON, May 24 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV believes a software update can address U.S. regulators' contention that its diesel vehicles are producing excess emissions, a lawyer for the company said at a court hearing on Wednesday.
* Board voted to amend co's bylaws, which reduces number of directors of company from 10 to 9