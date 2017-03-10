版本:
BRIEF-National Western Life reports Q4 EPS $6.67

March 10 National Western Life Group Inc :

* National Western Life Group Inc announces 2016 full year and fourth quarter earnings

* Q4 operating earnings per share $6.21

* Q4 earnings per share $6.67

* Book value per share increased to $473.53 as of December 31, 2016 from $443.32 as of December 31, 2015

* Qtrly total revenues $184.5 million versus $180.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
