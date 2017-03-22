版本:
BRIEF-Nationstar announces interim chief financial officer

March 22 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc -

* Says Amar R. Patel appointed interim CFO

* Says Patel's appointment follows Robert Stiles' departure from company as executive vice president and CFO

