BRIEF-Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

May 4 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc

* Nationstar reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $789 million versus $427 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
