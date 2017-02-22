版本:
BRIEF-Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Q4 earnings per share $2.01

Feb 22 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc

* Nationstar reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 earnings per share $2.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc - Over $144 billion of servicing assets expected to board during 2017

* Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc - Qtrly total revenues $ 789 million versus $587.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
