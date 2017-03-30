版本:
BRIEF-Natural Alternatives International says board authorized a $2 mln increase to its stock repurchase plan

March 30 Natural Alternatives International Inc

* Natural Alternatives International Inc - Board of directors authorized a $2.0 million increase to its stock repurchase plan

* Natural Alternatives International Inc - Increase to its stock repurchase plan brings total authorized repurchase amount to $7.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
