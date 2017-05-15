BRIEF-Natural Alternatives reports Q3 earnings of $0.11/shr

May 15 Natural Alternatives International Inc

* Natural Alternatives International, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 Q3 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 sales $25.1 million

* Natural Alternatives International Inc - continue to expect consolidated fiscal 2017 revenue growth percentage to be approximately 5% to 10%

* Natural Alternatives - Q3 contract manufacturing sales were "unfavorably impacted" due to reductions in orders related to Asian and European markets

* Natural Alternatives International Inc - well positioned to handle future expected increases in contract manufacturing demand

* Natural Alternatives - expect a smaller decline in contract manufacturing orders and customer forecasts from Australia, Asia, and Europe in Q4

* Natural Alternatives International Inc - believe international revenue decline will reverse during fiscal 2018