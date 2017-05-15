BRIEF-Natural Alternatives reports Q3 earnings of $0.11/shr

May 15 Natural Alternatives International Inc
* Natural Alternatives International, Inc. announces fiscal
2017 Q3 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 sales $25.1 million
* Natural Alternatives International Inc - continue to
expect consolidated fiscal 2017 revenue growth percentage to be
approximately 5% to 10%
* Natural Alternatives - Q3 contract manufacturing sales
were "unfavorably impacted" due to reductions in orders related
to Asian and European markets
* Natural Alternatives International Inc - well positioned
to handle future expected increases in contract manufacturing
demand
* Natural Alternatives - expect a smaller decline in
contract manufacturing orders and customer forecasts from
Australia, Asia, and Europe in Q4
* Natural Alternatives International Inc - believe
international revenue decline will reverse during fiscal 2018
