版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 17:54 BJT

BRIEF-Natural Gas Services Group Q1 earnings per share $0.02

May 4 Natural Gas Services Group Inc:

* Reg-Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $18.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐