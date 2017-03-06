BRIEF-Natural Resource Partners L.P. posts Q4 earnings $0.31/shr from continuing operations

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Natural Resource Partners Lp
* Natural Resource Partners L.P. announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and completion of recapitalization transactions
* Q4 earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues and other income $88.1 million versus $105.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.