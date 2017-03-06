版本:
2017年 3月 6日

BRIEF-Natural Resource Partners L.P. posts Q4 earnings $0.31/shr from continuing operations

March 6 Natural Resource Partners Lp

* Natural Resource Partners L.P. announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and completion of recapitalization transactions

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues and other income $88.1 million versus $105.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
