BRIEF-Natural Resource Partners says $250 mln preferred unit investment

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
Feb 23 Natural Resource Partners Lp
* NRP announces $250 million preferred unit investment and extension of 2018 debt maturities
* Says intends to use net proceeds from preferred unit investment and new notes issuance to redeem $90 million of 2018 notes
* Says intends to redeem all remaining outstanding 2018 notes in october 2017
* Q1 revenue $458.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.2 million
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans